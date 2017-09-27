To Hell And Back: A Story Of Recovery And Redemption
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Former Hell’s Angel Joe Calendino talk about his recently released book and about his experiences of gang life, addiction, incarceration and personal transformation. Followed by Q&A and book signing. 7 pm. Free. Hinton Theatre, 3rd floor.
www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/search.jsp?N=37867&Ntt=to+hell+and+back
