To Ithaca: All That It Was, Is And Will Be
Humber Studio Theatre 300 Birmingham, Toronto, Ontario M8V 2E6
Humber Theatre presents a new production created and directed by Tatiana Jennings with choreography by Sharon B. Moore. Odysseus returns to Ithaca only to find the war he thought was long over has now reached his homeland in this play about the space between action and inaction, violence and pity. Opens Feb 15 and runs to Feb 17, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $20, stu $10.
