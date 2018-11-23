To Kill Alice: A Rabbit- Hole of Clashing Ideologies

Directed by Sangkyu Kim. Growing up in South Korea, Eunmi Shin had been exposed to intense anti-communist education. Despite this, Shin uses her US passport to travel to North Korea. The trip transforms her ideas of the country and inspires her to write a book to support reunification efforts. Shin’s book tour in South Korea unexpectedly jettisons her into the centre of a violent political maelstrom. She is accused of spreading propaganda and being a communist agitator. To Kill Alice is an unflinching look at the polarization of debate stymying peace prospects between the two Koreas. Discussion with director to follow. 7-9 pm. Free. Auditorium (Room 190).

Presented by OCAD U's Culture Shifts with the support of the OCAD U's Art & Social Change, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the York Centre for Asian Research.