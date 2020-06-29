TO Live - The Arts Squad

Digital content series for children (aged 5 – 8) conceived to provide kids with a fun way to explore the performing arts. Each episode of The Arts Squad will focus on a different artistic discipline: music, theatre, storytelling, dance, and comic arts; with each discipline taught by a different artist. The participating artists are actor and director Herbie Barnes (theatre); choreographer and dancer Edz Gyamfi (dance); comic book illustrator Kean Soo (comics); writer/storyteller Nathalie Vachon (storytelling); and actor, singer, and conductor Tahirih Vejdani (music). Every Monday until Aug 3. Free. tolive.com/theartssquad