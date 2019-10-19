To Speak For The Trees: With Diana Beresford-Kroeger

A heart-centred event supporting the trees, Diana Beresford-Kroeger and the non-profit Living Ways. Canadian botanist, biochemist and visionary Diana Beresford-Kroeger's will share her story and insights into why trees matter. Diana’s wisdom for why trees are a viable, achievable solution to climate change is inspiring and hopeful in these critical times. A book signing will follow. October 19 from 2-4 pm. $20-$30.

Books, including Diana’s new memoir, To Speak For The Trees: My Life’s Journey From Ancient Celtic Wisdom To A Healing Vision Of The Forest will be available for sale at the venue by Another Story.