To The Moon VR

Travel to the surface of the moon and have an otherworldly experience in this 15-minute immersive virtual reality installation, created by Laurie Anderson and Taiwanese artist Hsin-Chien Huang. Jan 11-25. Included w/ general admission ($14-$23).

Regular hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 10 am to 5:30 pm.