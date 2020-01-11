To The Moon VR
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Travel to the surface of the moon and have an otherworldly experience in this 15-minute immersive virtual reality installation, created by Laurie Anderson and Taiwanese artist Hsin-Chien Huang. Jan 11-25. Included w/ general admission ($14-$23).
rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/to-the-moon-vr-experience
Regular hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 10 am to 5:30 pm.
Closed Mondays, except Holiday Mondays (Ontario Family Day, Ontario March Break, Easter Monday, Victoria Day, Thanksgiving Monday).
Info
