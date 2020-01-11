To The Moon VR

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Travel to the surface of the moon and have an otherworldly experience in this 15-minute immersive virtual reality installation, created by Laurie Anderson and Taiwanese artist Hsin-Chien Huang. Jan 11-25. Included w/ general admission ($14-$23).

rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/to-the-moon-vr-experience

Regular hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Closed Mondays, except Holiday Mondays (Ontario Family Day, Ontario March Break, Easter Monday, Victoria Day, Thanksgiving Monday).

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Art
416-586-8000
