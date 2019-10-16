To The Top Summit (TTT) is a half-day educational summit presented by women's inTOition in connection with Sidewalk Labs for career-minded individuals striving to learn, engage in dialogue and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing technological and cultural landscape. Taking place on October 16, 2019, TTT will examine how the dynamics of our professional lives could change in the future, the effects of this changing landscape on women, and the means by which women can position themselves strategically today to take on the challenges of tomorrow. While discussions will focus on women, this is not a women-only event. A diverse and inclusive audience is encouraged, and everyone is welcome to join. 1 pm. $185. Cocktails + bites to follow from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm at Cambria Gallery, 91 Parliament St.