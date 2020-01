Birthday cabaret filled with music, stand-up and merrymaking to benefit the Daily Bread Food Bank. With OverDude, Sarah "doublexl" St-Fleur, Surer Qaly Deria, Coko Galore, Jade Niles Craig, and Clif Knight.And an improv jam with Velvet Duke. 8 pm. Pwyc ($10-$20 suggested).

facebook.com/events/2891301737763221

#fundraiser #black #queer