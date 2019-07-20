Todd Graham "Bustin’ Loose!" Record Store Tour
Pop Music 581 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario
Todd Graham embarks on a one-day stand-up comedy tour of GTA record stores to celebrate the release of Bustin' Loose! July 20, 11 am-7:30 pm, see schedule & venues below. Free.
Royal Cat Records (Guelph) – 11 am
Henry's Records (130 Shorting, Scarborough) – 2 pm
Pop Music Canada (581 Gerrard E, Toronto) – 3:30 pm
Dead Dog Records (568 Church, Toronto) – 5 pm
Tiny Record Shop (777 Queen E, Toronto) – 6:30 pm
