Showcase of music and dance with soprano Measha Brueggergosman, Broadway sensation Laird Mackintosh, and Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt. Hosted by Opera Atelier Co-Artistic Directors, with a special guest appearance by Toronto Mayor John Tory. 8 pm. Free.

http://operaatelier.com/season-and-tickets/2020-2021-season/together-apart-opera-atelier