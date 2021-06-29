Together Apart Summer Cirque – A Summer Tale

COVID-19

Physically distanced cirque show with multi-disiplinary collective The 7 Fingers who merge acrobatics, theatre, dance, multimedia, music and storytelling. A.

Jun 29, 2021

12 12 people viewed this event.

Physically distanced cirque show with multi-disiplinary collective The 7 Fingers who merge acrobatics, theatre, dance, multimedia, music and storytelling. A Summer Tale takes audiences into a fantasy world where the lives of 10 magical characters converge at a ball celebrating the summer solstice. Event is viewed from a private platform or your vehicle. Jul 1-Aug 1. Tickets from $65. Reserve. Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Rd, Markham. https://togetherapartcirque.com

