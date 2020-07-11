Together At The Drive-In
Stardust Drive-In 893 Mt. Albert, Sharon, Ontario L0G 1G0
Together at the Drive-In is a socially distanced event series, safely bringing together families and friends for a cause. This is a family-friendly, art, music and entertainment spectacle featuring live performers, DJs and artists, showcasing their talent and celebrating our communities. The two-day series features a film each night after the concerts. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest.
July 11-12, Sat 7 pm-midnight, Sunday day show 1-5 pm, evening show 7-11:30 pm. $100-$150 per car.
togetheratdrivein.com // Instagram: @togethertoronto
