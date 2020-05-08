TOJam: Hindsight Is 2020

Toronto Game Jam, now in its 14th year, is going virtual. TOJam is a free annual event that is open to the public, where game makers from around the world gather for a 3-day game-making binge. TOJam attracts artists, programmers and game designers and experience levels range from hobbyists, students and professionals. For some, TOJam is an opportunity to explore new ideas, and for others, TOJam is a chance to focus on making a lasting product.

May 8-10 on Twitch and Discord. See website for details and to register.

@torontogamejam