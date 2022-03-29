Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Mar 28, 2022

Theatre Passe Muraille presents world premiere of TOKA, a digital co-production with lemonTree creations. Written by Indrit Kasapi.

Toka tells the story of siblings who wrestle with a long-standing land dispute that has resulted in generational death after death. This startling work of physical theatre about modern-day blood feuds in post-Communist Albania, is delicate, evocative and heart-breaking.

April 20-23. Pay what you can afford between $5-$50.

Event Price - Pay what you can afford between $5-$50

Wed, Apr 20th, 2022
to Sat, Apr 23rd, 2022

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Theatre

