- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Theatre Passe Muraille presents world premiere of TOKA, a digital co-production with lemonTree creations. Written by Indrit Kasapi.
Toka tells the story of siblings who wrestle with a long-standing land dispute that has resulted in generational death after death. This startling work of physical theatre about modern-day blood feuds in post-Communist Albania, is delicate, evocative and heart-breaking.
April 20-23. Pay what you can afford between $5-$50.
Event Price - Pay what you can afford between $5-$50