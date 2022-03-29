Theatre Passe Muraille presents world premiere of TOKA, a digital co-production with lemonTree creations. Written by Indrit Kasapi.

Toka tells the story of siblings who wrestle with a long-standing land dispute that has resulted in generational death after death. This startling work of physical theatre about modern-day blood feuds in post-Communist Albania, is delicate, evocative and heart-breaking.

April 20-23. Pay what you can afford between $5-$50.