The Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation returns to our stage, back for their regular monthly slot, which is the 3rd Monday of the month! After taking the summer off from their monthly show at the Linsmore, there is a lot of anticipation for this incredible band to return to our stage! The TWAC was the most popular monthly residency show at the Linsmore Tavern prior to the Lockdown and has been captivating audiences at the Linsmore since 2014.

September 19 at 8 pm. No cover. Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth. linsmoretavern.com