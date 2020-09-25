Tommy Youngsteen performs the Very Best of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Live show at the Horseshoe Tavern – limited social distance seating available. Oct 17. Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm. $54-$64.

Advance tickets are available for physically-distanced tables of 2 and 4. Social distancing, wearing masks, and all prudent health and safety rules apply. The stage will be plexiglassed.

