NOW MagazineAll EventsTommy Youngsteen performs the Very Best of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tommy Youngsteen performs the Very Best of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tommy Youngsteen performs the Very Best of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

by
232 232 people viewed this event.

Live show at the Horseshoe Tavern – limited social distance seating available. Oct 17. Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm. $54-$64.

Advance tickets are available for physically-distanced tables of 2 and 4. Social distancing, wearing masks, and all prudent health and safety rules apply. The stage will be plexiglassed.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/tommy-youngsteen-performs-the-very-best-of-tom-petty-the-heartbreakers-tickets-122268579613?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=d837c3999d&mc_eid=01062e1698

 

Date And Time

2020-10-17 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-10-17 @ 11:58 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.