Tomson Highway and Patricia Cano: Songs in the Key of Cree

Songs in the Key of Cree is a compilation of songs written over the past thirty years by Cree-Canadian playwright/ songwriter/pianist Tomson Highway. The songs in the show are taken from five of his musicals – Rose, The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito, The (Post) Mistress, The Sage, the Dancer, and the Fool and his latest new musical as yet to be titled. 8:30 pm. $30. jazzbistro.ca/event/jazz-bistro-cabaret-series-tomson-highway-and-patricia-cano