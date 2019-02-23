Toolbox Initiative Exhibition

U of T Scarborough Campus 1265 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario M1C 1A4

Youth makers program located in Scarborough that is designed to encourage and build healthy relationships between girls, gender-nonconforming youth and boys, and to challenge gender stereotypes. Our annual exhibition showcases our students' amazing handmade woodworking and electronics projects, and also provides opportunity to learn more about our program. Noon-3 pm. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/56386546679

facebook.com/events/256596788603609 // info@toolboxinitiative.com

U of T Scarborough Campus 1265 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario M1C 1A4
