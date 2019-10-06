Toronto Jewish Film Society documentary screening of the 2011 film about Romuald Waszkinel, born Jewish but given to a Catholic family to save him during the Holocaust, who discovers his Jewish roots 12 years after his ordination as a Catholic priest. With guest speaker, writer and commentator Bernie Farber. 1 & 4:30 pm. $15.

mnjcc.org/browse-by-interest/arts-culture/film/toronto-jewish-film-society/tjfs-2018/1158-torn.html