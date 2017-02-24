Toronto 1867/1967: An Evening Of Story And Song

St Lawrence Hall 157 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1G9

Celebrate Toronto's 183 birthday with storytellers, artists and musicians presenting Toronto tales from 1867, 1967 and 2017. Live music by Bruce Bell & Randy Vancourt, Ian Bell, Michelle Rumball and others plus a silent auction. 7:30 pm. $35 on eventbrite. Benefits Toronto’s First Post Office, a museum and National Historic Site.

416-865-1833

