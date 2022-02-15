Toronto 188

Toronto’s First Post Office and The Town Of York Historical Society online celebration of the 188th anniversary of Toronto’s incorporation as a city with speakers cultural heritage planner Don Loucks, Morgan Cameron Ross, founder of The Old Toronto Series and staff of Toronto’s First Post Office and Campbell House Museum. Mar 6 at 7 pm. $27.50-$33. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/torontos-188th-birthday-tickets-257440871577