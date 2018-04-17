Toronto 350 Educational & Campaign Meeting

Continuing Resistance to Line 9 and Climate Justice in the Provincial Election

The first hour of this event will consist of a presentation about the devastating risks that Dilbit oil contained in Enbridge's line 9b pipeline pose to the Toronto public. The next hour of the event will be a campaign meeting where attendees can learn about how to get involved with Toronto 350's ongoing campaigns including the fossil free campaign and the provincial election campaign.

7-9 pm. Free. CSI Annex Meeting Room 1. facebook.com/events/1863321957299570