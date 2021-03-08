NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Archives

Did you ever wonder about a building’s history?  Or who used to live in your house?  Maybe you’d like to find out when something was built or what was on a site now occupied by a condo? Jessica Algie, from the Toronto Archives, will show us how to dig into the city’s past by tapping into directories, insurance maps, photo archives, old newspaper files and other online databases.  As a case study, she’ll show how she used these resources to explore the history of a building on Roncesvalles Avenue that used to be a dairy. March 11 at 11 am. Free on Zoom. Pre-register http://researchingtorontohistory.eventbrite.com.

2021-03-11 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-03-11 @ 12:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Class or Workshop
 

Community Events

