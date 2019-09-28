Toronto as a Science Fiction and Fantasy Setting

Toronto is a great city, but it gets overlooked when compared to New York, Los Angeles, or London. This holds true in science fiction and fantasy. What does Toronto offer as a setting for these genres? What books, tv-series or movies make the best use of this city as their setting? Author James Bow, launching his new urban fantasy "The Night Girl", moderates a panel of authors including Shawn Micallef, Mari Ramsawakh, JM Frey, KT Bryski, Phoebe Barton and Ben Berman Ghan on the subject. 2 pm. Free.