Toronto Bicycle Music Festival
Memorial Park 340 Chaplin Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5N 2N3
Sunset Series event featuring a pedal-powered concert. 5:30 pm. Free. RSVP.
Performers & more details to come. Sunset Series shows are Jul 12 (rain date: July 19) at Memorial Park; Jul 26 (rain date Aug 2) at Bell Manor Park; Aug 9 (rain date Aug 16) at Parma Park; Aug 23 (rain date Aug 30) at Flemingdon Park.
