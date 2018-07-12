Toronto Bicycle Music Festival

Sunset Series event featuring a pedal-powered concert. 5:30 pm. Free. RSVP.

Performers & more details to come. Sunset Series shows are Jul 12 (rain date: July 19) at Memorial Park; Jul 26 (rain date Aug 2) at Bell Manor Park; Aug 9 (rain date Aug 16) at Parma Park; Aug 23 (rain date Aug 30) at Flemingdon Park.

www.facebook.com/torontobicyclemusicfestival