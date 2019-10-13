Toronto Bisexual Network Bi Brunch
Bishop and the Belcher 175 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3T5
Monthly brunch event for all who identify as bi, pan, omni, fluid, queer, questioning or are otherwise non-monosexual. Accessible venue with vegetarian and vegan options. Noon-2 pm. Pay your own way ($10-$20). Entrance to the venue is off of Church Street, NOT Bloor, at the corner of Church and Hayden Streets.
