Toronto Black Film Festival

The ninth edition of the TBFF is going global, making its 2021 program available to stream anywhere in the world and offers 154 titles from 25 countries, among them Youssef Delara’s opening-night drama Foster Boy and Mia Donovan’s closing-night documentary Dope Is Death. The fest also hosts its annual Black Market series of free panel discussions, and a satellite festival for children on Family Day, February 15.• February 10-21, all-access pass $69. torontoblackfilm.com