NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Black Film Festival

Toronto Black Film Festival

Toronto Black Film Festival

by
12 12 people viewed this event.

The ninth edition of the TBFF is going global, making its 2021 program available to stream anywhere in the world and offers 154 titles from 25 countries, among them Youssef Delara’s opening-night drama Foster Boy and Mia Donovan’s closing-night documentary Dope Is Death. The fest also hosts its annual Black Market series of free panel discussions, and a satellite festival for children on Family Day, February 15.• February 10-21, all-access pass $69. torontoblackfilm.com 

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-10 to
2021-02-21
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Film

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.