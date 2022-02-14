Toronto Black Film Festival 2022

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 14, 2022

The 10th annual Toronto Black Film Festival #TBFF22 will take place entirely ONLINE from February 16 to 21, 2022. The festival features short films, documentaries, feature films and animated films, plus panel discussions.

The opening night film is ALICE, directed by Krystin Ver Linden and starring Keke Palmer, Jonny Lee Miller, Common, Gaius Charles and Alicia Witt.

All Access Passes are now ON SALE!

Individual film tickets are available HERE.

Wed, Feb 16th, 2022
to Mon, Feb 21st, 2022

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Film

