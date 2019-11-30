Toronto Black Policy Conference

Inaugural edition of this first-of-its-kind event dedicated to exploring policy issues affecting Toronto's Black communities. TBPC presents an amazing lineup of panels & guest speakers exploring topics of mental health, the future of work & more. Nov 30, 8:30 am-5 pm. $35.

Presented in collaboration with the City of Toronto's Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit (CABR), the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy's Urban Policy Lab, and the Toronto Black Policy Network (TBPN).

torontobpc@gmail.com