Toronto Brews: Two Centuries Of Beer Culture

Exhibit that examines commercial brewing and the larger beer culture in Toronto from 1800 to the present. Featuring more than 250 objects, the exhibit looks at Toronto's commercial brewing pioneers (1800-60); the Victorian industrialization of beer (1860-1916); prohibition and its aftermath (1916-27); big beer and mass marketing (1927-85); and the microbrewery movement since 1985. Jul 13-Dec 28. $5-$8.