Toronto Can't Keep Quiet! Choir! Choir! Choir!

Phoenix Concert Theatre 410 Sherbourne, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1K2

All ages sing along solidarity event to demonstrate support for the Women's March, and the opposition to the recent immigration ban in the US. Sing with MILCK and her song 'I Can't Keep Quiet'. Doors 7 pm. $15. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com

All Ages
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul

