Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The 52nd annual celebration of Caribbean art, music, food and culture in Toronto runs from July 9 to August 3. Featuring the official launch at Nathan Phillips Square (July 7); Junior Kings & Queens Showcase (July 14, Malvern Town Centre Car Park) & Junior Carnival (July 20, Malvern & Neilson Parks), King & Queen Showcase (Aug 1, Exhibition Place) and more plus the Grand Parade (Aug 3) starting at Exhibition Place and along going Lake Shore Blvd.

Various venues and prices, some events free, see website for details. For the Grand Parade, general admission starts at $25 inside Exhibition Place (srs from $20); free along the on-street Parade route.