Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade
Exhibition Place 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
This internationally renowned street festival features masqueraders in colourful and striking costumes and steel pan bands winding their way from Exhibition Place moving along a 3.5 km route on Lake Shore Boulevard. 8:30 am-8:30 pm.
General admission gets you into Exhibition Place to view the parade from seats in the bleachers or bring folding chairs. $20, srs $15, child 12 & under $10. VIP seating and cabana experience $90-$200. Free to watch along Lake Shore Blvd.
Info
Caribana
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events