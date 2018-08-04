Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

This internationally renowned street festival features masqueraders in colourful and striking costumes and steel pan bands winding their way from Exhibition Place moving along a 3.5 km route on Lake Shore Boulevard. 8:30 am-8:30 pm.

General admission gets you into Exhibition Place to view the parade from seats in the bleachers or bring folding chairs. $20, srs $15, child 12 & under $10. VIP seating and cabana experience $90-$200. Free to watch along Lake Shore Blvd.

https://torontocarnival.ca/event-tickets