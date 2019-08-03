Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

Exhibition Place 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3

Revellers in creative and colourful costumes accompanied by steel pan bands wind their way from Exhibition Place along Lake Shore Blvd. 8:30 am-10:30 pm. General admission starts at $25 inside Exhibition Place (srs from $20); free along the on-street Parade route.

Caribana
