Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade
Exhibition Place 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
Revellers in creative and colourful costumes accompanied by steel pan bands wind their way from Exhibition Place along Lake Shore Blvd. 8:30 am-10:30 pm. General admission starts at $25 inside Exhibition Place (srs from $20); free along the on-street Parade route.
Info
Caribana
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events