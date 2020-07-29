Toronto Caribbean Carnival – The Virtual Road

On Aug 1, 2020 all roads lead to Toronto, where we celebrate our 53rd Annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival. We’ll hit The Virtual Road at 9 am ET in Australia, then head to Europe, Japan, the Caribbean, the United States and finally we’ll cross the stage in Toronto!

You can listen or watch the show because we will be streaming on all of our social media platforms.

​

​You can also register to be on camera as part of the Zoom party, but costumes are mandatory if you want to show yourself on Zoom! It can be a partial, DIY or full costume from any carnival in the past from around the world and there will be prizes for costumes.

Saturday, August 1 from 9 am to 10 pm. Free. Register now: https://www.ticketgateway.com/event/view/virtualroad

Find us our streaming platforms: Twitch TV, Instagram and Facebook.