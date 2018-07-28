The Toronto Carnival Run is a Caribbean-inspired run to encourage health, wellness and active living. This annual event takes place in downtown Toronto one week before North America's largest cultural parade, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival (formerly known as Caribana™), along the same route. This race offers a 1K Kids run, 5K run/walk and 10K run/walk option. 7-11 am. $20-$80. More info and registration at: www.torontocarnivalrun.com