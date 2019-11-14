Experience the romance and magic of traditional European Christmas markets. The Toronto Christmas Market features non-stop entertainment, European food delicacies, unique gift items from around the world, outdoor heated beer and mulled wine gardens and a 50+ foot Christmas tree.

Runs November 14-December 22, Tue-Thu & Sun noon-9 pm, Fri-Sat noon-10 pm. Tue-Thu free, Fri free until 6 pm. $8-$10 Fridays from 6 pm and Sat-Sun. Toronto Christmas Market weekend entry is offered in time slots. On-site ticket sales are cashless (debit/credit only).

torontochristmasmarket.com