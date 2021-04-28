Toronto Comic Arts Festival Kick-off Panel: This is Serious

You must know where you’ve been in order to know where you’re going. This is Serious examines the history of Canadian comics through a series of important indie and underground creators. These creators helped shape the contemporary Canadian comics scene that operates today. Co-editor and curator of This is Serious, Joe Ollmann, discusses the impact of Canada’s indie comics scene then and now with such Canadian creators as Hartley Lin (Young Francis), Fiona Smyth, and Eric K. Williams. May 7 from 7-9 pm. http://www.torontocomics.com