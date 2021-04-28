NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Comic Arts Festival Kick-off Panel: This is Serious

Toronto Comic Arts Festival Kick-off Panel: This is Serious

Toronto Comic Arts Festival Kick-off Panel: This is Serious

by
10 10 people viewed this event.

You must know where you’ve been in order to know where you’re going. This is Serious examines the history of Canadian comics through a series of important indie and underground creators. These creators helped shape the contemporary Canadian comics scene that operates today. Co-editor and curator of This is Serious, Joe Ollmann, discusses the impact of Canada’s indie comics scene then and now with such Canadian creators as Hartley Lin (Young Francis), Fiona Smyth, and Eric K. Williams. May 7 from 7-9 pm. http://www.torontocomics.com

 

Date And Time

2021-05-07 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-07 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.