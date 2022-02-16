Toronto Comicon returns to cap off the March Break 2022 with an epic programming lineup for all ages. Fans of comics, sci-fi, fantasy and animation will converge on the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s South Building from March 18-20, 2022.

The three-day event features more than 150,000 square feet of pop culture fun for every kind of fan: visitors can browse from hundreds of artists and vendors selling everything from custom art and vintage collectibles to the hottest pop culture swag, meet their favourite stars and creators, and enjoy the epic cosplay of their fellow attendees (or cosplay themselves!) on the cosplay red carpet.

New this year, fans will have even more time to explore the convention floor with extended hours beginning at 10AM on Friday, March 18 presented with enhanced safety measures, to explore safely.

https://fanexpohq.com/comicontoronto/