Toronto ComiCon

FanExpo presents an all-ages pop culture convention for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming. Check out the Cosplay Craftsmanship Contest and a reunion of cast members of the original Degrassi Junior High series. Meet celebrities including Bret "the Hitman" Hart, Laurie Holden, Ray Park, Kevin Sussman, Michaela Conlin and others. Mar 17-20, Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. $20-$30, weekend pass $50.