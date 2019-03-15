Toronto Comicon 2019

Toronto Comicon is returning to take over the city this March Break. The 3-day extravaganza is packed with family-friendly activities and celebrity guests including 'Hellboy' star Ron Perlman, "Steve Urkel" himself, Jaleel White and others. This year’s newly expanded Family Zone includes fun and educational activities from a Harry Potter Sorting Hat Ceremony, Coding workshops and more. March 15-17: Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. $10-$45.

facebook.com/fanexpocanada

comicontoronto.com/en/tickets/admission