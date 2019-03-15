Toronto Comicon 2019
Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Bldg 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2L9
Toronto Comicon is returning to take over the city this March Break. The 3-day extravaganza is packed with family-friendly activities and celebrity guests including 'Hellboy' star Ron Perlman, "Steve Urkel" himself, Jaleel White and others. This year’s newly expanded Family Zone includes fun and educational activities from a Harry Potter Sorting Hat Ceremony, Coding workshops and more. March 15-17: Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. $10-$45.
Info
Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Bldg 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2L9 View Map
March Break
All Ages
Festivals