Toronto Comicon Cosplay Skate!

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

Grab your wings, capes, helmets and sharpen your skates for Toronto Comicon’s first-ever Cosplay Skate! with DJ Keely Valentine @keelyvalentine who will set the nerd mood on Sunday March 8 from 2 pm to 4 pm during Celebrate Toronto at Nathan Phillips Square. An all ages event, fun for the whole family! Join us as we celebrate all things Fandom with photo ops, costumed character meet & greets, prizes and more! #TCCosplaySkate #CelebrateToronto

Info

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor, Partner
Community Events
