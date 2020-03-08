Toronto Comicon Cosplay Skate!

Grab your wings, capes, helmets and sharpen your skates for Toronto Comicon’s first-ever Cosplay Skate! with DJ Keely Valentine @keelyvalentine who will set the nerd mood on Sunday March 8 from 2 pm to 4 pm during Celebrate Toronto at Nathan Phillips Square. An all ages event, fun for the whole family! Join us as we celebrate all things Fandom with photo ops, costumed character meet & greets, prizes and more! #TCCosplaySkate #CelebrateToronto