Toronto Contra Dance

Caller-lead social dancing. The music comes from the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, but is often played with a modern twist. Everyone is welcome: singles, couples, families, LGBTQ friendly. We welcome new dancers of all ages. Contra Basics Class 7 pm, dance 7:30-10:30 pm. Pick your price/pwyc $7-$20, child 16 & under free.

tcdance.org