Toronto Craft Brew Cruise
River Gambler 333 Lake Shore E, Pier 31, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1B6
Celebration of craft beer. We take the traditional craft beer festival experience and put it on board one of the largest ships in the local harbour. Each sailing will run for a three-hour tour around the Harbourfront and you will have access to some of the best local craft brewers and their tasty brews. 2-5 pm,. $40.
Food & Drink