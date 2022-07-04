Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 4, 2022

Toronto Food Truck Festival 2022

Woodbine Park has never tasted this delicious before. Back for another year, The Toronto Food Truck Festival is serving up some real must-eats! As always, admission is free and there’s something for everyone. Entertain yourself with some of Toronto’s best local talent, participate in our live-eating challenges and enjoy a cold beer!

July 29-August 1: Friday 5-10 pm / Sat noon-10 pm / Sun & Mon noon-8 pm. Free admission.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1695 Queen St E, Toronto, On, M4L 3W6

Event Price - Free admission

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 29th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to Mon, Aug 1st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Woodbine Park

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Food & Drink

Event Tags

