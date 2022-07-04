Toronto Food Truck Festival 2022

Woodbine Park has never tasted this delicious before. Back for another year, The Toronto Food Truck Festival is serving up some real must-eats! As always, admission is free and there’s something for everyone. Entertain yourself with some of Toronto’s best local talent, participate in our live-eating challenges and enjoy a cold beer!

July 29-August 1: Friday 5-10 pm / Sat noon-10 pm / Sun & Mon noon-8 pm. Free admission.