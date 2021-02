Annual smorgasbord of grassroots theatre goes digital with pre-recorded video, audio, and written pieces for audiences to enjoy as part the Fringe On-Demand series. Audiences will access content on fringetoronto.com with the purchase of an affordable and accessible membership pass. An additional Fringe Primetime series will offer audiences a chance to experience the thrill of a live and interactive Fringe show online. Details tba. July 21-31.