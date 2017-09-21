Toronto Heritage Dance 2017 Season

Winchester Street Theatre 80 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B2

Celebrating the dances of legendary founding artists of Toronto Dance Theatre, Patricia Beatty, David Earle & Peter Randazzo, with new works & timeless revivals. Opens Sep 21 and runs to Oct 1,   Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $30, stu/srs $25.

Program 1 - Sep 21-23, Thu-Sat 8 pm & Sep 24 at 2 pm

Program 2 - Sep 28-30, Thu-Sat 8 pm & Oct 1 at 2 pm

Info and tickets: www.torontoheritagedance2017.brownpapertickets.com

416-735-3662
