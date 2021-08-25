Join Myseum of Toronto for our first Toronto History Trivia Night fundraising event! Sep 15 from 7-9:30 pm.

Pre-register. http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/toronto-history-trivia-night-1

Come show us what you know about the history of Hogtown and get to know some more tidbits about the T-Dot.

Hosted by Quizmaster Steve Hobbs, this virtual event will test your knowledge of all things Toronto and teach you things you never knew about the 6ix.

Compete solo or in teams of up to 4 people for a chance to win prizes from our community donors: lululemon QSW and Henderson Brewing Company.

Not only will this be a fun-filled night with exciting prizes, you’ll also be supporting a museum that aims to tell the history of our beautiful city and its many communities.

Don’t forget to brush up on your Toronto knowledge before the big day!