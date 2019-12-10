Bad Dog Theatre Company presents the return of the unscripted comedy about unexpected connections, set in a variety of neighbourhoods in the 6ix. Audience suggestions guide the spontaneously -crafted storylines that intertwine and intersect in surprising ways through longform improv. Previews Dec 10, opens Dec 11 and runs to Dec 21, Wed-Sat 8 pm (preview 9:30 pm). $30, stu/artists $20.

baddogtheatre.com/toronto-i-love-you