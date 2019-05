DIY festival that showcases independent horror movies from around the world. Film include The Night Sitter, The Final Ride, All Eyes On You, an International Short Film Showcase and more. Jun 12-15, Wed-Fri from 6:30 pm, Sat from 4 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/325865348076405

Tickets: filmfreeway.com/TorontoIndieHorrorFestival/tickets